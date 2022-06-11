Kangal Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (KANGAL)

Kangal (KANGAL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. Kangal has a total market capitalization of $325,970.67 and $323.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kangal has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Kangal coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00335421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00031850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.41 or 0.00408176 BTC.

About Kangal

Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken . The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken

