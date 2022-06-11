KC Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2022

KC Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $240.43 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.