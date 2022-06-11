KC Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $140.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.43 and its 200 day moving average is $165.11. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

