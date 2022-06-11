KC Investment Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 385 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 573 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $495.22 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $542.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.79.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,732 shares of company stock worth $48,373,122. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

