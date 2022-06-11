Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 269,735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 274.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 97,622 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 306,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 47.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $651.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 58.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

