Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.02 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,744 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Lincoln National by 4,209.5% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 412,534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after buying an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 95.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,337,000 after buying an additional 258,486 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $15,432,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $51.12 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

