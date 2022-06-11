Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Chemed worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,126,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $15,559,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $14,257,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Chemed by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $13,095,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total value of $716,143.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,837 shares of company stock worth $5,393,131. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $464.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $494.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.99.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.08 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

