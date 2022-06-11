Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,961 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.53.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

ENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

