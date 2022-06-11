Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 757 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $563,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.25.

PCTY opened at $173.42 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.97 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.15 and a 200-day moving average of $204.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

