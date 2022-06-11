Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,384 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trex by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,260 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,686,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREX opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $88.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.12.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

