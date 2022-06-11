KeyCorp Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $100.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COUP. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP stock opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $283.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.55.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Coupa Software by 17.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coupa Software by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Coupa Software by 70.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Coupa Software by 18.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.