Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Trimmed by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57,737 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $41,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $140.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.11.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

