Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.14

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Kings Arms Yard VCT’s previous dividend of $0.58. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of KAY opened at GBX 22.20 ($0.28) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.37. The company has a market capitalization of £105.03 million and a P/E ratio of 5.78. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 23.20 ($0.29).
Kings Arms Yard VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)
