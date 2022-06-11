Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.14 Per Share

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Kings Arms Yard VCT’s previous dividend of $0.58. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON KAY opened at GBX 22.20 ($0.28) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.37. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 23.20 ($0.29). The company has a market cap of £105.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78.
About Kings Arms Yard VCT (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Kings Arms Yard VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kings Arms Yard VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.