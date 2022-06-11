Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.14 Per Share

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Kings Arms Yard VCT’s previous dividend of $0.58. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON KAY opened at GBX 22.20 ($0.28) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.37. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 23.20 ($0.29). The company has a market cap of £105.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78.

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

