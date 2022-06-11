KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Shares Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) by 119.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,089 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 1.11% of KL Acquisition worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAQ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KL Acquisition by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KL Acquisition by 24.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in KL Acquisition by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAQ stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. KL Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

