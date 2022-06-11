Kleros Price Reaches $0.0369 on Major Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $23.19 million and approximately $523,363.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,289,356 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.