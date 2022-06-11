Komodo Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $29.90 million and approximately $996,952.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00280336 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00068171 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00057370 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000509 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,195,377 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars.

