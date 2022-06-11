Kooth (LON:KOO) Shares Down 0.8%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 191 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.39). 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.41).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kooth from GBX 470 ($5.89) to GBX 380 ($4.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £59.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 215.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 297.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

