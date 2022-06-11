Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Lowered by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $474.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $486.30 and a 200-day moving average of $569.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $442.53 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $674.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

