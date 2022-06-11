Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LSRCY stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 164,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,562. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $62.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

