Lethean (LTHN) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. Lethean has a total market cap of $225,538.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,676.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.73 or 0.05456530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00190153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00592665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.71 or 0.00560422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00065462 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

