Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,029 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

