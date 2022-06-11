Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.05.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYA opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,718 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.