Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 100,415 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $134.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.03. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.65 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

