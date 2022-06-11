Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOKM. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 215,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOKM opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

