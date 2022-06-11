Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.93 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.64). Approximately 17,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 31,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.75 ($0.65).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 49.58. The company has a market cap of £85.57 million and a PE ratio of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.32.

About Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV)

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

