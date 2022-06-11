Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 55.43 ($0.69).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.75) to GBX 61 ($0.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 44 ($0.55) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 61 ($0.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.73) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Harmeen Mehta purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,776.94). Also, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63), for a total value of £202,046 ($253,190.48).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 43.70 ($0.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £30.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.65. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 56 ($0.70).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

