Lobstex Trading 19.2% Higher This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $703,066.56 and $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 68.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 124.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.