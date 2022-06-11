Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $430.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $445.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

