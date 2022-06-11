Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $0.14

Lossless (LSS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $302,463.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00331354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00031468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.14 or 0.00417032 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

