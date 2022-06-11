Lua Swap (LUA) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

