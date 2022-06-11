Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8) Insider Buys A$24,999.78 in Stock

Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8 – Get Rating) insider Ashley McDonald purchased 32,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.78 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$24,999.78 ($17,985.45).

Lunnon Metals Limited focuses on the exploration of nickel and gold in Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Kambalda Nickel project, which comprises 19 contiguous mining tenements located within the Kambalda Nickel District, Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as ACH Nickel Pty Ltd and changed its name to Lunnon Metals Limited in February 2021.

