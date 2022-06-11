Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Trading 3.5% Higher

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. 26,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 231,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.
Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter.
Marpai Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRAI)
Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marpai (MRAI)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.