Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Trading 3.5% Higher

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. 26,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 231,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marpai in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marpai by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 140,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Marpai in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marpai in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Marpai in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

