Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MQ. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.44.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

