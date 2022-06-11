Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 331,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,550,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MQ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Marqeta by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,253,000. Baader Bank INC lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 520,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

