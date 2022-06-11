Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 364,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,754 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $63,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $150.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.90.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

