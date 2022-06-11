MASQ Price Down 10.4% This Week (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. MASQ has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $42,927.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00335421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00031850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.41 or 0.00408176 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

