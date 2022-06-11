Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $334.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $325.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

