Mather Group LLC. Acquires 1,863 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Southern were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of SO stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,839. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

