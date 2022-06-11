Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $157.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $157.68 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.