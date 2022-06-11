Mather Group LLC. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.54. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

