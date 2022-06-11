Mather Group LLC. Has $1.44 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $133.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

