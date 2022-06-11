Mather Group LLC. Purchases 19 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $998,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $541.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $220.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $591.55. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

