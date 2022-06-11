MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 1,941 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,518,000 after purchasing an additional 555,607 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 520,259 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,022,000 after acquiring an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($144.11) to £120 ($150.38) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

Shares of AZN opened at $61.79 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

