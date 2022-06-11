MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after buying an additional 820,147 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after buying an additional 512,954 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.54.

FISV stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.