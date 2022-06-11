MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 5,235 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $454,553,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $262,207,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $49.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $280.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

