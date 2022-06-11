Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

