Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Upgraded by New Street Research to Neutral

New Street Research upgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of MHSDF opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

