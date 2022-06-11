Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Price Target Raised to €8.80

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from €8.30 ($8.92) to €8.80 ($9.46) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.40 ($9.03) to €8.50 ($9.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.65.

Shares of SMIZF stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

