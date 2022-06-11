Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.2% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $245,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $175.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.14. The company has a market cap of $475.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.76.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

